Cómo lucir un balayage rosa pastel con una base castaña clara y verte moderna
Atrévete a cambiar.
Si hablamos de un tono de cabello que ha estado en pleno auge durante todo 2019 es el rosa pastel. Y ahora todas las chicas que han probado el balayage están mezclando esta tendencia de coloración con los rosados, logrando efectos fabulosos.
#pinkbalayage #balayagepink
Cómo lograr el balayage rosa pastel
Al momento de aplicar el balayage se utiliza un “método de barrido” para teñir el cabello sin utilizar papel de aluminio. “Este enfoque natural permite la elección de colores divertidos, como el rosa pastel, que también es una opción tentadora para las morenas, las pelirrojas y las rubias”, explican en el portal The Right Hairstyles.
Es un estilo que le da profundidad a tu melena ya que agrega luces y sombras a cada uno de tus mechones, haciéndote lucir casi una estrella de televisión.
Además, el rosa pastel es un excelente tono que se adapta perfectamente si no quieres cambio de look tan extremo y llamativo.
Los tonos rosa pastel pueden ser tan claros que pueden llegar a ser casi imperceptibles y muy sutiles en tu cabello.
🌹Subtle Peachy Rose Balayage🌹 Hair by @shearzee at our #downtownatx location! She prepped the hair with MILK leave-in conditioner, and finished with a light mist of MARE salt spray to break up the waves a little bit!
Es importante que al aplicarte este look, inviertas en un champú y acondicionador especialmente para cabello teñido, para conservar el color por más tiempo.
She came in with a Pinterest photo and this is exactly what she wanted. Took off about 5 inches for a more textured lob. Balayage/foilayage done with added light pink/ baby pink on her ends.