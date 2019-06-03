Estás viendo:

Cómo lucir un balayage rosa pastel con una base castaña clara y verte moderna

Cómo lucir un balayage rosa pastel con una base castaña clara y verte moderna

Atrévete a cambiar.

Por Daniela Bracho

Si hablamos de un tono de cabello que ha estado en pleno auge durante todo 2019 es el rosa pastel. Y ahora todas las chicas que han probado el balayage están mezclando esta tendencia de coloración con los rosados, logrando efectos fabulosos.

Cómo lograr el balayage rosa pastel

Al momento de aplicar el balayage se utiliza un “método de barrido” para teñir el cabello sin utilizar papel de aluminio. “Este enfoque natural permite la elección de colores divertidos, como el rosa pastel, que también es una opción tentadora para las morenas, las pelirrojas y las rubias”, explican en el portal The Right Hairstyles.

Es un estilo que le da profundidad a tu melena ya que agrega luces y sombras a cada uno de tus mechones, haciéndote lucir casi una estrella de televisión.

Además, el rosa pastel es un excelente tono que se adapta perfectamente si no quieres cambio de look tan extremo y llamativo.

Los tonos rosa pastel pueden ser tan claros que pueden llegar a ser casi imperceptibles y muy sutiles en tu cabello.

Es importante que al aplicarte este look, inviertas en un champú y acondicionador especialmente para cabello teñido, para conservar el color por más tiempo.

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados