Cómo lucir un balayage rosa pastel con una base castaña clara y verte moderna

View this post on Instagram

🌹Subtle Peachy Rose Balayage🌹 Hair by @shearzee at our #downtownatx location! She prepped the hair with MILK leave-in conditioner, and finished with a light mist of MARE salt spray to break up the waves a little bit! Swipe ➡️ to see the before. . . . . #atxhair #atxhairstylist #seaholmdistrict #pinkbalayage #peachbalayage #rosegoldhair #beforeandafterhair #goldwellcolor #milkshakeleaveinconditioner #maresaltspray #reverie