Casi una fiesta de disfraces, los MET Gala más extravagantes de la historia

Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala | Camp: Notes on Fashion | May 6, 2019 – @Gucci Patent Leather Boots ($1,250) – Harry finished off his outfit with a pair of patent leather boots with a 2.75 inch heel. You may recognize these boots from his Gucci Cruise 2019 Tailoring campaign. While they were hidden in the grass then, they were on full display on the pink carpet tonight. – Worn with: Gucci shirt and pants, Gucci earring #harrystyles #gucci #metcamp #alessandromichele