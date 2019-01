Apúntate a la tendencia de las uñas cromadas, la nueva obsesión de Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

@glitter_heaven_australia "Tropical Dots- Blue Lemonade" and "Savannah Sun" @colourmeprettygelpolish "Bachelorette" @socialclaws "Luminaura Bermuda" ________________________________________________ 🖤🎓Victorian educator for @colourmeprettygelpolish Now taking bookings for one on one training. Home users (natural nails only) and qualified nail techs. Whether it's the latest in art techniques or back to basics, I can tailor a class to suit you. 🎓🖤 ________________________________________________ #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #nailitdaily #acrylicnails #makeupblogger #nailsofinstagram #nailstagram #nailfashion #nailsonfleek #nailfeature #nailpromote #nailblogger #nailitmag #nailjunkie #nailprodigy #glitternails #nailfie #nailartwow #nailsdid #nailmaster #chromenails #nail_me_good #girlsfashion #nailsforqueens1 #hairmakeupdiary #make4glam #nailsmelbourne #nailpro #notd #nailsoftheday