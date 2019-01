Bowl cut, pixie rizado o flequillo tupido: tres looks que te harán brillar

View this post on Instagram

Had a much better #washday, had to redo it today because I wasn't feeling my hair yesterday and looking at this pic compared to yesterday's hair, OMG! QUE FATAL! Much more volume, bounce, and decent definition. (I prefer volume) I learned that with my hair being this short, it works best if I do everything basically upside down 😯🙃 from the moment I #SquishToCondish to applying products to diffusing. Yea, that's a long time to have my neck like that but beauty is pain, right?… right?! . . ♡Products ▪#hask #biotin shampoo ▪hask #monoi #coconutoil conditioner ▪BTZ #noodlehead ▪#ecogel ♡Methods & Techniques ▪everything, always to soaking wet hair ▪squish to condish (never rake) ▪finger coil once conditioner is in & after rinsing ▪apply products (curl cream then gel) by scrunching <squishing?!> them in, finger coiling [again lol], & another light scrunch – gives me awesome curl families ▪diffuse immediately after applying products If hair is still dripping, I'll use my scarf to very lightly squeeze the hair in a scrunching motion just enough to remove excess. ▪dry to 90% ▪freak out at unruliness 😂😂😂 ▪give a quick shake to let hair settle however it wants ▪root clip Leave them in while I finish getting ready, take them out right as I'm about to leave for work . . . #curlygirl #curlyhair #2c #3a #lowporosityhair #cgm #curlygirlmethod #curlgang #transitioninghair #rizos #pelorizado #onduladas #peloondulado #pelocorto #metodocurlygirl #haircare #evanyc #xtavaorchid #rootclipping #fingercoiling #fingercoil