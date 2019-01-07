Color block: La tendencia que predominó en la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2019
Después del negro solemne que dejó el movimiento 'Me too' en 2018, los Golden Globes 2019 le dijeron si al color nuevamente con propuesta impresionantes
La noche del domingo 06 de enero se celebró la edición 76 de los Globos de Oro, los Golden Globes 2019, trajeros muchas sorpresas y entre ellas, la que más destacó fue la moda, pues en un alfombra roja se impuso una tendencia de manera contundente, el color block. Una tendencia que consiste en vestidos o piezas de vestir de un solo bloque con un solo color.
Los Golden Globes 2019 estuvieron llenos de color
Nicole Kidman derrochó toda la elegancia que la caracteriza con un Michael Kors en textiles
Phoebe Waller-Bridge brilló con un diseño Galvan lleno de pedrería
Laura Dern lució muy elegante con un Valentino en tono rojo, ideal para su estatura
Sandra Oh mostró un Versace rojo para uno de sus cuatro cambios
Chrissy Metz demostró que la elegancia no tiene tallas con un diseño de Tanya Taylor
Lili Reinhart nos enamoró con este diseño de Khyeli Couture
Danai Gurira resplandeciente con un diseño de Rodarte
Patricia Clarkson finalmente se ganó un Globo de oro y lo hizo con un Georges Chakra Couture.
Rachel Brosnahan logró la hazaña de ganar de manera consecutiva y lo hizo con un deslumbrante Prada
Claire Foy, la eterna Reina de 'The Crown' se lució con un diseño de Miu Miu
Michelle Yeoh, la poderosa madre de 'Crazy Rich Asians brilló con este diseño en tono esmeralda
Impecable Catherine Zeta-Jones con este diseño de Elie Saab
Amy Adams lució muy sobria con un Calvin Klein en tono azul que hizo contraste con su piel
Gemma Chan se convirtió en nuestra favorita con este diseño de Valentino
Lupita Nyong’o le dijo si a la pedrería con este diseño de Calvin Klein
Melissa McCarthy aprovechó sus curvas para resaltarlas en este diseño de Reem Acra en tono morado
