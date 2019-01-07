Estás viendo:

Color block: La tendencia que predominó en la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2019

Después del negro solemne que dejó el movimiento 'Me too' en 2018, los Golden Globes 2019 le dijeron si al color nuevamente con propuesta impresionantes

Por Héctor Palmar

La noche del domingo 06 de enero se celebró la edición 76 de los Globos de Oro, los Golden Globes 2019, trajeros muchas sorpresas y entre ellas, la que más destacó fue la moda, pues en un alfombra roja se impuso una tendencia de manera contundente, el color block. Una tendencia que consiste en vestidos o piezas de vestir de un solo bloque con un solo color.

Los Golden Globes 2019 estuvieron llenos de color

Nicole Kidman derrochó toda la elegancia que la caracteriza con un Michael Kors en textiles

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brilló con un diseño Galvan lleno de pedrería

Laura Dern lució muy elegante con un Valentino en tono rojo, ideal para su estatura

Sandra Oh mostró un Versace rojo para uno de sus cuatro cambios

Chrissy Metz demostró que la elegancia no tiene tallas con un diseño de Tanya Taylor

Lili Reinhart nos enamoró con este diseño de Khyeli Couture

Danai Gurira resplandeciente con un diseño de Rodarte

Patricia Clarkson finalmente se ganó un Globo de oro y lo hizo con un Georges Chakra Couture.

Rachel Brosnahan logró la hazaña de ganar de manera consecutiva y lo hizo con un deslumbrante Prada

Claire Foy, la eterna Reina de 'The Crown' se lució con un diseño de Miu Miu

Michelle Yeoh, la poderosa madre de 'Crazy Rich Asians brilló con este diseño en tono esmeralda

Impecable Catherine Zeta-Jones con este diseño de Elie Saab

Amy Adams lució muy sobria con un Calvin Klein en tono azul que hizo contraste con su piel

Gemma Chan se convirtió en nuestra favorita con este diseño de Valentino

Lupita Nyong’o le dijo si a la pedrería con este diseño de Calvin Klein

Melissa McCarthy aprovechó sus curvas para resaltarlas en este diseño de Reem Acra en tono morado

