Color block: La tendencia que predominó en la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2019

La noche del domingo 06 de enero se celebró la edición 76 de los Globos de Oro, los Golden Globes 2019, trajeros muchas sorpresas y entre ellas, la que más destacó fue la moda, pues en un alfombra roja se impuso una tendencia de manera contundente, el color block. Una tendencia que consiste en vestidos o piezas de vestir de un solo bloque con un solo color.

Los Golden Globes 2019 estuvieron llenos de color

Nicole Kidman derrochó toda la elegancia que la caracteriza con un Michael Kors en textiles

Just dripping. Nicole Kidman is a goddess #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jHm0QGnthr — The Kit (@TheKit) January 7, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brilló con un diseño Galvan lleno de pedrería

Laura Dern lució muy elegante con un Valentino en tono rojo, ideal para su estatura

#LauraDern and her 14-year-old daughter had the cutest mother-daughter date EVER at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/errZvf6Yoz — InStyle (@InStyle) January 7, 2019

Sandra Oh mostró un Versace rojo para uno de sus cuatro cambios

#SandraOh opened the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in a red, custom-made, #AtelierVersace long sleeved vibrant red gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high split. #GoldenGlobes #VersaceCelebrities https://t.co/7NLja4XCUo pic.twitter.com/aNcX0f3Fkq — VERSACE (@Versace) January 7, 2019

Chrissy Metz demostró que la elegancia no tiene tallas con un diseño de Tanya Taylor

Golden Globes Pre-Show Host Says Chrissy Metz Called Alison Brie a 'Babe' https://t.co/sSQGTC4O9E pic.twitter.com/JAmvBEeQEm — TheWrap (@TheWrap) January 7, 2019

Lili Reinhart nos enamoró con este diseño de Khyeli Couture

Lili Reinhart arrives at the 76th Annual #GoldenGlobes Awards. (📸: Jon Kopaloff/ Frazer Harrison) pic.twitter.com/qMHvs5ymLn — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) January 6, 2019

Danai Gurira resplandeciente con un diseño de Rodarte

Patricia Clarkson finalmente se ganó un Globo de oro y lo hizo con un Georges Chakra Couture.

Patricia Clarkson attends The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards pic.twitter.com/oa9zRVwfoS — best of patricia clarkson (@bestofclarkson) January 7, 2019

Rachel Brosnahan logró la hazaña de ganar de manera consecutiva y lo hizo con un deslumbrante Prada

The Marvelous Rachel Brosnahan arrived at the 76th Annual #GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠⁠Awards. pic.twitter.com/pFvZR0TXwD — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) January 7, 2019

Claire Foy, la eterna Reina de 'The Crown' se lució con un diseño de Miu Miu

Michelle Yeoh, la poderosa madre de 'Crazy Rich Asians brilló con este diseño en tono esmeralda

Michelle Yeoh is wearing the emerald ring from "Crazy Rich Asians" at the #GoldenGlobes 😍 pic.twitter.com/G1ngo2762n — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 6, 2019

Impecable Catherine Zeta-Jones con este diseño de Elie Saab

Amy Adams lució muy sobria con un Calvin Klein en tono azul que hizo contraste con su piel

Amy Adams, Glenn Close and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh walked the 76th Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. https://t.co/sbnY3OWFxR — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) January 7, 2019

Gemma Chan se convirtió en nuestra favorita con este diseño de Valentino

It’s official. Gemma Chan, Constance Wu & Michelle Yeoh not only won my heart with their performance in Crazy Rich Asians, but now stealing my heart with these gorgeous looks at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oocdoZ0pxY — Dawn Eva Hay (@dawnevahay) January 7, 2019

Lupita Nyong’o le dijo si a la pedrería con este diseño de Calvin Klein

Melissa McCarthy aprovechó sus curvas para resaltarlas en este diseño de Reem Acra en tono morado