El estilista de confianza de JLo, Chris Appleton, comparte sus 3 secretos de belleza para lucir como las celebs

View this post on Instagram

This hair by @chrisappleton1 and makeup by @scottbarnes68 is on point as per usual on mama @jlo ! Just wow!!! #chrisappletonhair #scottbarnesmakeup #makeup #hair #mua #hairstylist #jlo #jenniferlopez #jlove #jlover #jlov #queen #wow #instagood #instapic