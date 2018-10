5 remedios caseros que usan las famosas para lucir una piel suave y sin arrugas

View this post on Instagram

Children of the world are too often at risk, exposed to conflicts, diseases and natural disasters. The Louis Vuitton Silver Lockit Fluo is a symbol of protection, as @louisvuitton and @unicef have teamed up once again to #MAKEAPROMISE to support children in need. Buy the bracelet in LV stores or at louisvuitton.com to donate to UNICEF to make a difference. #louisvuitton #lvindia #unicef