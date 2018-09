Puerto Rico celebra su orgullo y majestuosidad con este collar

View this post on Instagram

For the last few months, I’ve been collaborating with Aguja Local founders, Natalia and Paola Figueroa, on a project that is near and dear to my heart. Aguja Local has taken on the task of showcasing emerging Puerto Rican designers, while giving buyers new and fresh fashion options. I’m flattered and proud to work with these dedicated ladies. DM @agujalocal if you are interested in one of these Puerto Rico necklaces. @lydia.tucci X @agujalocal Stay tuned for more details.