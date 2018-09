Falleció estrella de redes sociales que inspiro a millones durante su batalla con la fibrosis quística

Just laid around in bed today eating fruit, taking pictures of myself because I feel like I look healthy and not malnourished for the first time in months and reading articles on fungi’s ability to communicate with other fungi and plants- fucking riveting and also terrifying. I’ve had a theory going for years that the real battle being waged on earth is between bacteria and fungi and that everything that happens and has happened is somehow directly because of them. Anyway I’ve got nothing all that deep or moving to say, just wanted to post these cuz I like em and tell you all to go research the history of fungi and it’s role in evolution if you are bored. Ok 🙋🏼‍♂️

