Tiburones se adueñan de las playas de Cancún desiertas por pandemia de la COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Sharks, one of the most misunderstood animals in our world… So many people fear them, just because of some idiotic movies that show them as human hunters, pure lies…😡 Sharks are such beautiful, graceful, and shy creatures! I feel very lucky to have been able to be next to them – nothing but admiration, and respect towards these fellows ❤ Photo credit @fran.la.reina @one_drop_mexico #sharkdiving #shark #sharks #bullshark #bullsharks #tiburones #tiburontoro #caribbean #mexicancaribbean #mexicolindo #mexico #ig_mexico #divingliciuos #underwaterlicious #uwpic #underwaterphoto #underwater #uwphoto #bestpic #aniaontheroad #deepbluesea #ilovesharks #natgeo #welivetoexplore #travelinside_ #playadelcarmen #cancun #tulum