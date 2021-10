Gorila que posaba para ‘selfies’ en dos patas muere en brazos del hombre que la rescató de bebé

/ Pic by James Gifford/Caters News - (Pictured: Andre Bauma , a zoo keeper, who works at Senkwekwe Centre in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo has an incredible bond with the gorillas at the zoo.) - An affectionate group of gorillas cant stop cuddling their human best friend in a series of heart-warming photographs. James Gifford, 41, caught the moment, Andre Bauma , a zoo keeper, who works at Senkwekwe Centre in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo, was being cuddled by the gorillas.The photographer, from Botswana, South Africa, was astounded by the gorillas who couldnt stop cuddling the keeper - with one even jumping up for a piggy back ride. SEE CATERS COPY *** Local Caption *** Pic by James Gifford/Caters News - (Pictured: Andre Bauma , a zoo keeper, who works at Senkwekwe Centre in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo has an incredible bond with the gorillas at the zoo.) - An affectionate group of gorillas cant st