Mujer decora su casa con adornos navideños para ser más feliz lo que queda del 2020

View this post on Instagram

The world could definitely use a little bit of Christmas magic right now. A woman in the U.K. has proudly decorated her home for the holidays a whopping three months early to cheer up her community as the coronavirus pandemic continues into a sixth month. Though Christmas is months away, Caroline Gabe of Wales has embraced the spirit of the season by displaying 3,000 colorful lights, sparkling snow and oversized, inflatable yuletide characters outside of her house, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. Go to the link in our bio for more on this story.