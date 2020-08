Extraordinario, la película de Netflix basada en hechos reales que cambiará tu forma de ver la vida

View this post on Instagram

WONDER Directed by: Stephen Chbosky As all the movie screens are closed in my area due to COVID-19, I started to search my live stream media to spend my time and came on this movie called Wonder. I don't know why I haven't heard of it before but I didn't. When I searched, the movie was initially released in December of 2017. I was curious by the thread of the movie. Wnd I started watching it. What a surprise was this. I was smiling and having tears at the same time. Such an emotional movie. I loved everyone in this. The way of movie making is simple but elegant. The chapters, the scenes, the child actors everything. There was many things to be improved but I was so emotionally engaged in this movie. A child born with facial deformities enters school for the first time after home schooling. The obvious situations to be faced but made fresh. The one moral that I absorbed was, every child has good in heart that is so transparent. It's we, the adults who mold a child in a bad way. Please watch this movie. Rating: 8.2/10