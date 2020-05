La historia de la doctora embarazada que atiende paciente con coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

31 weeks pregnant and working in a pandemic. There is a lot of fear and anxiety that comes with being a mom on the front line right now. On a national level, PPE is officially limited, supplies intermittently are running low in certain areas, and we are reusing our masks for the purpose of conservation. There is such comfort in knowing that we have a God who brings such joy out of chaos, and who has a love that casts out ALL fear. Thank you to everyone who is praying for those in the hospital, and to those sending food, coffee, and bagels. We are so grateful 🙏🏽 what a way to bring a babe into the world!