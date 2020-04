Dalgona coffee: así se prepara el café espumoso que se ha vuelto viral en TikTok

View this post on Instagram

I officially joined the #dalgonacoffee coffee train. ⁣ ⁣ You gotta try it! So delicious and perfect for a warm spring day. ⁣ ⁣ Here’s my recipe:⁣ 1 packet @foursigmatic coffee⁣ 2 tsp hot water⁣ 2 tsp coconut sugar ⁣ ¼ tsp cinnamon ⁣ 8 oz cashew-almond milk⁣ ⁣ They key is to whisk the sugar, coffee & hot water until its super light & fluffy. See video above. ⁣ ⁣ Then add milk to ice, top with whipped coffee, take a photo, then mix it all in. ⁣ ⁣ You’ll then guzzle the whole thing down and wish you had made more because you don’t want to whisk for another 5 minutes. ⁣ ⁣ Also, I think the quality of the milk makes a difference. My homemade almond cashew milk was perfect! ⁣ ⁣ Yum. ⁣ ⁣ #alignful #coffeephotography #coffeeofinstagram #dalgonacoffee #cashewmilk #icedcoffee #whippedcoffee #foursigmatic #instantcoffee