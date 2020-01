El vestido de novia de esta mujer plus size demuestra que la sensualidad no viene en tallas

View this post on Instagram

We decided on a mix of a german and persian wedding and I couldn’t be happier about it❤️ the persian ceremony was so beautiful and full of tradition. I feel so blessed to marry-in in such an amazing culture & family 🙏🏼 Thank you @freie_traurednerin_sofrehaghd for creating such beautiful, emotional, funny and romantic memories we will never forget 🕊photos always by amazing team @tali__photography #pourina