Mira cómo llevar unas mechas platinadas perfectas en Año Nuevo en cabello largo y corto
Inicia el 2020 renovada.
Se acercan las fiestas de Año Nuevo y, si quieres cambiar de look, puedes optar por hacerte unas mechas platinadas en tu cabello largo o corto.
Las mechas platinadas son ideales para cualquier tono de piel y, además, permiten refrescar tu look sin cambiar el color base de tu melena. Con esto gastarás menos dinero y será menor el mantenimiento del color.
Imágenes de mechas platinadas
Tener el cabello corto no es un impedimento para llevar unas mechas platinadas o grises. Puedes jugar con este tono para darle mayor volumen y luz a tu cabello, incluso, puedes combinar el gris con tonos fríos como el azul.
Un corte estilo bob queda perfecto con mechas en tonos cenizos como el gris y el beige. Te dará muchas más actitud y personalidad.
Si tienes un corte lob o mediano, puedes aumentar la cantidad de mechas platinadas y tendrás este resultado genial, que puedes lucir perfectamente con ondas.
Por supuesto que si tienes el cabello largo, puedes lucir unas mechas platinadas a tu medida. Acapararás todas las miradas cada vez que luzcas tu melena.
Los reflejos pueden salir desde la raíz o de la zona media del cabello hasta las puntas, simulando un balayage.
Hay diferentes técnicas para alcanzar estas mechas, todo dependerá de tu color base, tono de piel y tipo de cabello.
En todo caso, tienes que buscar una buena estilista certificada para que te haga los reflejos de la forma correcta y no tener que arrepentirte después.
