Mira cómo llevar unas mechas platinadas perfectas en Año Nuevo en cabello largo y corto

Inicia el 2020 renovada.

Por Daniela Bracho

Se acercan las fiestas de Año Nuevo y, si quieres cambiar de look, puedes optar por hacerte unas mechas platinadas en tu cabello largo o corto.

Las mechas platinadas son ideales para cualquier tono de piel y, además, permiten refrescar tu look sin cambiar el color base de tu melena. Con esto gastarás menos dinero y será menor el mantenimiento del color.

Comienza el nuevo año renovada.

Imágenes de mechas platinadas

Tener el cabello corto no es un impedimento para llevar unas mechas platinadas o grises. Puedes jugar con este tono para darle mayor volumen y luz a tu cabello, incluso, puedes combinar el gris con tonos fríos como el azul.

Un corte estilo bob queda perfecto con mechas en tonos cenizos como el gris y el beige. Te dará muchas más actitud y personalidad.

Si tienes un corte lob o mediano, puedes aumentar la cantidad de mechas platinadas y tendrás este resultado genial, que puedes lucir perfectamente con ondas.

Por supuesto que si tienes el cabello largo, puedes lucir unas mechas platinadas a tu medida. Acapararás todas las miradas cada vez que luzcas tu melena.

Los reflejos pueden salir desde la raíz o de la zona media del cabello hasta las puntas, simulando un balayage.

Hay diferentes técnicas para alcanzar estas mechas, todo dependerá de tu color base, tono de piel y tipo de cabello.

En todo caso, tienes que buscar una buena estilista certificada para que te haga los reflejos de la forma correcta y no tener que arrepentirte después.

