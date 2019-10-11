Los influencers están cobrando por ser tus 'amigos' y ahí se demuestra la soledad que se vive actualmente

View this post on Instagram

Recent notes: 1. The shirts you never wear but hold onto will make much better crop tops. Cut them, restyle them. 2. Remaining aware of what you want is just as important as remaining aware of what you don’t want when it comes to manifestation or clearing a path. 3. Self-esteem is in constant fluctuation by way of many factors. It always will be, no matter what you accomplish or who loves you. Do not be hard on yourself when the fuel is low. 4. Looking at the outfits of your favorite tastemakers and designers right before going shopping for yourself will offer greater results. 5. Sometimes you just need to spend the afternoon being an angsty teen so you can be reborn as a capable adult again. 6. Surrealism is a mindset. Pleasure is a mindset. Different dimensions await with just a shift of your attention.