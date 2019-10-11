Los influencers están cobrando por ser tus 'amigos' y ahí se demuestra la soledad que se vive actualmente
Las personas que están pagando grandes cantidades por tener un contacto humano que no está siendo real.
La soledad de hoy en día
Estamos viviendo una vida de mucho vacío emocional. Se está empezando a buscar –casi desesperadamente– un camino para conectar con nuestro lado espiritual.
La soledad, el egoísmo y la individualidad ha caracterizado a los últimos años. Esto, por supuesto, está provocando ansiedad, depresión, y muchas crisis en las personas.
Hemos llegado a tal punto en buscar la inclusión, y el reconocimiento que somos capaces de pagar grandes cifras para logarlo. La perfección a la que estamos expuestos en redes sociales ha colaborado para aumentar este sentimiento.
Cualquier persona se puede hacer famosa con un celular y un contenido medianamente aceptable. Estamos viviendo la Era de los influencers y es increíble hasta que punto hemos llegado.
Ansiedad nocturna, cuando la mente no puede tranquilizarse ni un momento
Aprende como evitar estas situaciones que no solo afectan la calidad de tu sueño.
Los influencers están cobrando por su amistad
Varias influencers estadounidenses están cobrando por ser amigo tuyo. Tenemos dos ejemplos que reflejan el punto más bajo de la sociedad.
Gabi Abrao cobra 65 pesos (3.33 dólares ) al mes para tener acceso a sus Instagram Stories de Close Friends. Si quieres tener mejor, un mantra semanal tendrías que pagar 430 pesos (22 dólares). Por su parte, podrías pagar también 4,300 (222 dólares ) pesos por un correo o carta personalizada.
View this post on Instagram
Recent notes: 1. The shirts you never wear but hold onto will make much better crop tops. Cut them, restyle them. 2. Remaining aware of what you want is just as important as remaining aware of what you don’t want when it comes to manifestation or clearing a path. 3. Self-esteem is in constant fluctuation by way of many factors. It always will be, no matter what you accomplish or who loves you. Do not be hard on yourself when the fuel is low. 4. Looking at the outfits of your favorite tastemakers and designers right before going shopping for yourself will offer greater results. 5. Sometimes you just need to spend the afternoon being an angsty teen so you can be reborn as a capable adult again. 6. Surrealism is a mindset. Pleasure is a mindset. Different dimensions await with just a shift of your attention.
También tenemos a Caroline Calloway, quien ofrece una llamada or Skype por 1,962 pesos (100 dólares). Así son varias las personas que están pagando grandes cantidades por tener un contacto humano que no está siendo real.
View this post on Instagram
Did @mattdelia ‘s podcast yesterday in LA. Did @beingbernz ‘s today in New York. I have never felt more energized or excited to work. Matt’s podcast is already out if you want to give it a listen. Hannah’s pod with me will drop next week. And the lovely and terrifying Red Scare girls @dash_cam and @annakhachiyan have put out the wild ride that was out live show on their Patreon if you’d like to go support them. Who’s podcast should I go on next?
Más allá de las risas o lo absurdo de la situación es un gran foco rojo. ¿Qué tan solo tendría que estar una persona para pagar por las palabras de un desconocido?