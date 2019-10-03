Bomberos australianos se unen para hacer un calendario con fin benéfico sin playeras
Mostraron todo su atractivo, y ya es momento de mudarse a Australia.
Los bomberos son parte fundamental de toda sociedad. Son héroes reconocidos por salvar miles de vidas con su trabajo, y por supuesto, por su valentía.
Just 50 days until we start shooting for the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar!! 👨🏼🚒📸 We are proudly welcoming back these gorgeous real life heroes…. Jase, Cam, Kane, Simon, Dan, Aaron and Lincoln… can’t wait to see you all!! ❤️👨🏼🚒 #firefighter #firefighters #2020 #2020photography #photography #photoshoot #fireman #firemen #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr #meninuniform # @jobapro @raelieandersonphotography
Ellos se enfrentan a incendios que ponen en peligro sus vidas, y aún así lo hacen para proteger a la población. Los bomberos australianos demostraron mucho con la siguientes acciones.
Our most heartfelt condolences to Marianne, Bruce and all the crew at Healing Hooves Inc for the loss of their little superstar Finn today 💔 He lit up the faces and hearts of everyone on the 2020 Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar shoot. May Finny’s star always shine bright 🌟
No solamente son muy, pero muy guapos. También confirmaron tener un corazón enorme. Ellos tienen la tradición de por año recaudar fondos a través de un calendario en donde van posando de formas distintas, y muy sensuales.
Los fondos del calendario del 2020 irán para el Hospital de fauna de Zoos de Australia. Si eres de las interesadas en tener tu propio calendario con guapos bomberos australianos puedes conseguirlo aquí.
Aquí te presentamos un pequeño adelanto de lo que te espera en este proyecto tan altruista por parte de estos trabajadores. Mientras tanto, disfruta de estos cuerpos perfectos.
What says "Christmas Time" the most to you? Seeing Santa at the shops? 🎅 Christmas time movies? Christmas songs? Setting up your tree in your home?🎄 Present shopping? 🎁Christmas Day lunch and dinner?? Or the Boxing Day sales? 🛍 #christmas #snow #xmas #australianbush #bush #fables #christmastime #firefighters #fireman #bomberos #brandweer #feuerwehr #pompier #australianfirefighterscalendar #australia #presents #gifts
Tenemos que admitir, los Australianos son hombres muy sensuales. Los hermanos Liam y Chris Hemsworth también son de ahí, y son los actores consentidos de Hollywood y el mundo.
Start 2019 off in a very Australian way! 🥳🎉 The iconic Australian Firefighters Calendar is in its 26th year of publication and we have 5 different gorgeous calendars for you to chose from 💖👨🚒 #santa #christmas #presents #gifts #giftsforhim #giftsforher #newyear #newyearseve #2019 #calendar #calendar2019 #hiphiphooray #australia #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighter #firefighters #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr
Pero sobretodo nos queda de enseñanza que ayudar a otros puede estar en todas las acciones posibles, hasta un calendario. ¿Lo comprarías?