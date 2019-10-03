Estás viendo:

Bomberos australianos se unen para hacer un calendario con fin benéfico sin playeras

Mostraron todo su atractivo, y ya es momento de mudarse a Australia.

Por Valeria Zurita

Los bomberos son parte fundamental de toda sociedad. Son héroes reconocidos por salvar miles de vidas con su trabajo, y por supuesto, por su valentía.

Ellos se enfrentan a incendios que ponen en peligro sus vidas, y aún así lo hacen para proteger a la población. Los bomberos australianos demostraron mucho con la siguientes acciones.

No solamente son muy, pero muy guapos. También confirmaron tener un corazón enorme. Ellos tienen la tradición de por año recaudar fondos a través de un calendario en donde van posando de formas distintas, y muy sensuales.

Los fondos del calendario del 2020 irán para el  Hospital de fauna de Zoos de Australia. Si eres de las interesadas en tener tu propio calendario con guapos bomberos australianos puedes conseguirlo aquí.

Aquí te presentamos un pequeño adelanto de lo que te espera en este proyecto tan altruista por parte de estos trabajadores. Mientras tanto, disfruta de estos cuerpos perfectos.

Tenemos que admitir, los Australianos son hombres muy sensuales. Los hermanos Liam y Chris Hemsworth también son de ahí, y son los actores consentidos de Hollywood y el mundo.

Pero sobretodo nos queda de enseñanza que ayudar a otros puede estar en todas las acciones posibles, hasta un calendario. ¿Lo comprarías?

