FOTOS La mansión de 14 millones de dólares que Barack y Michelle Obama quieren comprar

The Obamas are in the process of buying this $14.85 million Martha's Vineyard estate from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. The price tag shouldn't come as a shock, since the Obamas sold their former home on the island for $15 million last summer! The Obamas spent seven summers on the island during his Presidency. The 7,000 sq. ft. home comes with 29-acres, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 2 guest wings, a chef's kitchen, as well as a pool, sundeck and outdoor fireplace. The property was originally listed at $22.5 million and has been on the market for 4 years. The Obamas have been renting it from Grousbeck for the summer and loved it so much, they made an offer to buy it. The estate is currently in escrow and should close soon. Jackie Kennedy Onassis also had a home on the Atlantic island. We're sure Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, will enjoy hosting friends at this scenic retreat! 📷: Coldwell Banker/DailyMail. 🌅