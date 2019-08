Instalan la primera planta solar que convierte el agua de los océanos en potable

View this post on Instagram

In 2018 we introduced our revolutionary solar-powered water filtration unit, which can provide clean water to thousands of people for decades to come. GivePower will install and maintain the systems so no one gets left behind. But we need your help to build them. Please help us build our next system for a community in Haiti. For #GivingTuesday, please help us reach our gift matching challenge goal of $300,000. Just $20 can provide one person with access to clean water for at least 20 years! Link in bio to learn more!