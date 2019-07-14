Youtuber muere al conducir patineta eléctrica

View this post on Instagram

I AM ALIVE ❤️ – The last time I came to Mykonos I was taking every anti anxiety drug under the sun and I was riddled with anxiety 😰 – Fast forward 3 years and I haven't thought about anxiety once since I arrived here 🙏 At times I didn't think I would make it and I am sure there will be many more tough times ahead because that's just life 🤚🏽 – But I got through it. I survived it and I am stronger than ever before 💪🏻 – It doesn't matter how long it takes you to recover because everyone is different. It took me a long time because I am one impatient mother f*cker 🤷🏻‍♀️ But here I am, living proof that not only does your mental health NOT define you, it can actually MAKE you 🙌🏼 – Keep on going. I survived and so can you ❣️