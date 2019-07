La muerte de Cameron Boyce ha destrozado a sus amigos, y así han sido los homenajes

View this post on Instagram

I used to think growing up was exciting. The idea of being an adult, of unlimited opportunities. Now, I fear that with age comes more death. The sun rises and sets and more lives are taken to soon. Young lives, of artists, of human beings who deserve more time. Cancer, illness, terror- all strike down spirits too large. Today I’ve tried my best to process Cameron Boyce dying. A good soul with a bright future. It’s unfair. It’s hard to believe. I try to process him dying and I’m reminded of every other life lost. Too much death, too young. I’m sorry Cameron. Rest Easy. Rest in Power.