'Begpackers': la moda de "mendigar" en las calles para financiarse viajes

@ironwulf and I were walking along Chatuchak Park yesterday when we passed by these two. They were sitting on the sidewalk alongside other vendors (see the handicap old man on the right most who was selling corn). These guys, however, were selling random ordinary photos they took from their travels with a cardboard which had a handwritten note on it saying "We are travelers around the world. Please help us fund our travel by buying our photos at any price". I am no expert in entrepreneurship and I am not very keen if this can be considered as a legit type of business. But what I do know is that what's written on the cardboard says completely otherwise. I honestly believe that it's an utmost form of irresponsibility to ask/beg people to help you fund your leisure, whatever that is, especially travel. I may not know the background of people doing this thing nor if it is acceptable or tolerable to some culture and extent. I do not know why they can't get themselves a proper job (there are bunch of it waiting for them. Thai people adore them so much). But what I do know is that traveling is a privilege that is not available to everyone. Travel, no matter how cheap it may be or DIY it can be, is a privilege. This is a fact. Huge travel dream is something that one should work hard for. It's either you are financially capable or you're skillful, and you're just the most fortunate traveling human being when you are both. Make your dreams happen, they are yours and yours to build. Don't beg for it. Don't beg money for it. I read a lot about the unimaginable number of expats "begging" across the streets of Bangkok. And I wonder, 30 years from now, would they be freaking mighty and proud when they tell their grand kids that they had traveled the world by sitting on the sidewalk, asking for money in exchange of ordinary photos they took randomly, with a cardboard saying "Please help me fund my travel."? #bangkok #begpackers #backpackers #wheninthailand #bangkokexpats #southeastasia #travel #pinaywanderess #thailand