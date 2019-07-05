'Begpackers': la moda de "mendigar" en las calles para financiarse viajes
Hay personas que buscar dinero en las calles para hacer viajes "gratis"
Viajar por el mundo gratis es el sueño de muchos pero no hay duda de que implica una gran inversión de dinero. Por ello, en los últimos años ha estado a la alza una práctica que consiste en "mendigar" en las calles para conseguir dinero y poder explorar el mundo.
En prácticamente cualquier ciudad del mundo es muy probable que veas gente pidiendo dinero en la calle. Es una triste realidad a la que, por desgracia, nos hemos acostumbrado. Para quienes lo hacen, es una forma de obtener unos mínimos ingresos para poder sobrevivir. Los llamados "begpackers" no son marginados ni tampoco están "sobreviviendo", simplemente quieren que otros financien sus viajes.
이런 뇌로 돌아다니는 것도 재주다 ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ #racist #nazzi #travel #trash #murder #instafood #instalike #instamood #mood #travel #like #likeforlikes #like4likes #좋아요반사 #좋아요 #베그패커 #begpackers #travel #rude #racism #셀스타그램 #인성쓰레기 #여행 #여행스타그램 #우주밖으로꺼졌으면 #😡 #👎 #엉망진창 #호의를베풀면그게권리인줄안다 #민폐갑 #정신나간놈들 #쓰레기는쓰레기통에
El nombre es un juego de palabras del término inglés de "mochileros" y "pedir", porque, en efecto, este tipo de viajeros recorren el mundo pidiendo dinero en donde se encuentren. La mayoría, son jóvenes occidentales que creen que es buena idea vender cosas en la calle, demostrar algún talento o simplemente estirar la mano para ganar algo de dinero que les permita seguir con sus viajes.
Es cierto que en muchos lugares existen opciones para que los viajeros puedan minimizar gastos como haciendo limpieza en un albergue a cambio de un lugar para dormir o como guías de turista para ganar algo de dinero. Sin embargo, los "begpackers" están recuerriendo a la forma más fácil, sin pensar en las consecuencias que esto pueda tener.
Las implicaciones éticas son claras: el aterrizar intencionalmente en un país sin medios financieros que garanticen que no serán una carga para la economía local, desviar los ingresos de vendedores locales e invadir espacios públicos, se han convertido en un problema.
@ironwulf and I were walking along Chatuchak Park yesterday when we passed by these two. They were sitting on the sidewalk alongside other vendors (see the handicap old man on the right most who was selling corn). These guys, however, were selling random ordinary photos they took from their travels with a cardboard which had a handwritten note on it saying "We are travelers around the world. Please help us fund our travel by buying our photos at any price". I am no expert in entrepreneurship and I am not very keen if this can be considered as a legit type of business. But what I do know is that what's written on the cardboard says completely otherwise. I honestly believe that it's an utmost form of irresponsibility to ask/beg people to help you fund your leisure, whatever that is, especially travel. I may not know the background of people doing this thing nor if it is acceptable or tolerable to some culture and extent. I do not know why they can't get themselves a proper job (there are bunch of it waiting for them. Thai people adore them so much). But what I do know is that traveling is a privilege that is not available to everyone. Travel, no matter how cheap it may be or DIY it can be, is a privilege. This is a fact. Huge travel dream is something that one should work hard for. It's either you are financially capable or you're skillful, and you're just the most fortunate traveling human being when you are both. Make your dreams happen, they are yours and yours to build. Don't beg for it. Don't beg money for it. I read a lot about the unimaginable number of expats "begging" across the streets of Bangkok. And I wonder, 30 years from now, would they be freaking mighty and proud when they tell their grand kids that they had traveled the world by sitting on the sidewalk, asking for money in exchange of ordinary photos they took randomly, with a cardboard saying "Please help me fund my travel."? #bangkok #begpackers #backpackers #wheninthailand #bangkokexpats #southeastasia #travel #pinaywanderess #thailand