“A mis 100 años me enamoré de correr”: Tres años han pasado, y sigue ganando medallas

View this post on Instagram

At age 100, Julia Hawkins took up running. At age 101, she set a record, running finishing the 100-meter dash with a time of 39.62 seconds, The New York Times reports. She earned the nickname the “Hurricane.” 🏃‍♀️🌸🌪 • Now, at age 103, she has hit the track again, running the 50- and 100-meter dashes in the National Senior Games, a competition for athletes 50 and older, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She finished the 100-meter dash about six seconds slower than her record time, but pointed out, “I’m two years older, remember?” • Hawkins, who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told the Times about her training regime, saying, “I run on the street by my house, occasionally, not often. As I get older, I feel like I only have so many 100-yard dashes left, and I don’t want to waste them in practice.” • As for her nickname, she says, “Well, somebody thought it up. We talk a lot about hurricanes in Louisiana, and the fact that they do a lot of harm makes me not like that so much, but it is part of our home life, and I guess if they think that’s cute, it’s all right with me. But I’m a big flower person, and I usually wear a flower in my hair, even when I’m running. I would rather be the ‘Flower Lady’ than the ‘Hurricane Lady.'” • On life advice, she says, “Keep yourself in good shape if you can. Have many passions. And look for magic moments. That is something that I have done in my life: Think of the things that are magic moments that happen to you, like sunsets and sunrises, rainbows, beautiful birds, music, and people’s lovely comments to you. All of those are magic moments, and they are free for all.” • Photo: @Seniorgames1 / Twitter