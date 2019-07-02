“A mis 100 años me enamoré de correr”: Tres años han pasado, y sigue ganando medallas
Mujer de 103 años acaba de ganar la medalla de oro en la competencia de 50 y 100 metros.
Un ejemplo para todos
Julia Hawkins también conocida como ‘Hurricane’ tiene 103 años y es un ejemplo de vida. Sin importar la edad, ella continúa siendo una medallista profesional.
Recientemente ha ganado una competencia de 50 y 100 metros llanos en los Juegos Nacionales para Veteranos 2019 en Albuquerque, Nuevo México. Su propósito es mostrar que no hay edad para continuar con nuestros sueños.
Elle n’a rien à envier à Usain Bolt. Julia Hawkins, une Américaine de 103 ans, a battu un nouveau record aux «Senior Games», une compétition réservée aux personnes âgées qui se déroule au Nouveau-Mexique. Elle est en effet devenue la centenaire la plus rapide sur 50 mètres. by @USATF . . . #run #news #sprint #juliahawkins #seniorgames #games #running #monday #instagram #picoftheday
Asimismo, busca inspirar con su historia y demostrar que siempre podemos conseguir lo que te propongas sin importar la edad. Ella continúa luchando, y poniéndose nuevas metas. Aún no consigue impulsar su propia marca, pero no se ha rendido.
At age 100, Julia Hawkins took up running. At age 101, she set a record, running finishing the 100-meter dash with a time of 39.62 seconds, The New York Times reports. She earned the nickname the “Hurricane.” 🏃♀️🌸🌪 • Now, at age 103, she has hit the track again, running the 50- and 100-meter dashes in the National Senior Games, a competition for athletes 50 and older, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She finished the 100-meter dash about six seconds slower than her record time, but pointed out, “I’m two years older, remember?” • Hawkins, who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told the Times about her training regime, saying, “I run on the street by my house, occasionally, not often. As I get older, I feel like I only have so many 100-yard dashes left, and I don’t want to waste them in practice.” • As for her nickname, she says, “Well, somebody thought it up. We talk a lot about hurricanes in Louisiana, and the fact that they do a lot of harm makes me not like that so much, but it is part of our home life, and I guess if they think that’s cute, it’s all right with me. But I’m a big flower person, and I usually wear a flower in my hair, even when I’m running. I would rather be the ‘Flower Lady’ than the ‘Hurricane Lady.'” • On life advice, she says, “Keep yourself in good shape if you can. Have many passions. And look for magic moments. That is something that I have done in my life: Think of the things that are magic moments that happen to you, like sunsets and sunrises, rainbows, beautiful birds, music, and people’s lovely comments to you. All of those are magic moments, and they are free for all.” • Photo: @Seniorgames1 / Twitter
Julia está feliz de llevarse la medalla de oro a su casa, y comentó a medios locales.
“Este año terminé la carrera 6 segundos más tarde que mi tiempo récord, pero soy dos años más vieja, ¿recuerdan?”, bromeó.
Durante una entrevista con The New York Times fue cuestionada, y así respondió:
“Comencé a correr hace tres años, pero siempre participé en ciclismo en las Olimpiadas para Veteranos, luego empecé a envejecer más y ya no era apta para pedalear por las colinas, usar equipo y esas cosas, por esa razón me animé por una carrera de 50 metros, entrené, participé, me divertí y a mis 100 años, me enamoré de correr”.
Ella todo el tiempo está tratando de activarse, tiene su jardín lleno de bonsái, los riega todos los días, y trata de hacer largas caminatas. Tiene cuatro hijos que la apoyan en todo momento.