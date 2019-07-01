Un hombre gastó un millón de dólares para vivir hasta los 180 años y se considera un "biohacker"
Dave Asprey promociona un producto para "alargar" la vida de sus clientes.
Un hombre está convencido de que puede vivir hasta los 180 años y está dispuesto a someterse a métodos no antes experimentados para alcanzar su objetivo, aunque esto ponga en riesgo su vida.
Dave Asprey es un empresario de 45 años, quien se considera un “biohaker profesional”.
Según reseña la BBC, un biohaker es una persona que usa la ciencia y la tecnología para intentar mejorar su salud "pirateando" o "hackeando" su propia biología, a menudo haciendo cosas que el resto de nosotros consideraríamos un poco locas.
Quiere vivir hasta los 180 años y está dispuesto a morir intentándolo
"Alguien tiene que hacerlo, y yo estoy dispuesto a morir intentándolo", asegura Asprey, quien mantiene un estricto régimen de tratamiento y ejercicio. El hombre se somete a un método que consiste rn la extracción de parte de la médula ósea cada seis meses, para conseguir algunas de sus células madre y luego inyectárselas en todo el cuerpo.
Además utiliza nitrógeno para enfriar su cuerpo entrando en una cámara de crioterapia durante parte de su tiempo.
Todo este tratamiento le ha costado un millón de dólares, un alto costo que ha podido pagar gracias a la empresa de la que es dueño: una marca de café llamada Bullerproof, al que además también califica como un “producto biohacker”.
“El café se hace con una inusual receta que requiere que los consumidores compren tres productos por separado: café, al que se le agrega mantequilla, y una forma purificada de aceite de coco”, publicó la BBC.
Las críticas contra este producto no son pocas. Expertos de la salud afirman que “no es saludable”.
