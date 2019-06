Las fotos de chicos guapos leyendo que arrasan en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Getting ready to ride solo for yet another wedding weekend when this vision in blue almost fell in my lap. With no end in sight to the parade of friends’ bachelorette parties and bridal showers, it’s about time I land some marriage material of my own. In fact, who’s to say I shouldn’t get down on the ground and propose now? He really looks like he has something I’d love #ToHaveAndToHold #HotDudesReading #HDRFangram