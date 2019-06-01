El choque entre Diana y la reina Isabel por la crianza de William y Harry

View this post on Instagram

About Diana: "As The Queen approaches her 90th birthday [written in 2016], she would look back on Diana with a certain gratitude. She would never say now that Diana hasn't contributed to the family. She sees how much Diana radiates out of William and Harry and the effect they have on ordinary people. It is Diana that they see. That sense of fun, that easy way with people. She can even look back on Diana almost with a certain fondness, because, thanks to the princess, the future of the monarchy is set to be in popular hands." Richard Key, a journalist and a close friend of the princess ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "بينما يقترب موعد احتفال الملكة بعيد ميلادها التسعين [كتب المقال في عام 2016]، فإنها سوف تتذكر ديانا بشيء من الامتنان والعرفان. ولن تقول اﻵن أبدا بأن ديانا لم تساهم في حماية العائلة المالكة. إنها تدرك كيف تشع روح ديانا كلما نظرت إلى ويليام وهاري، ومدى تأثر عامة الشعب بهما؛ ﻷنهم ببساطة يرون ديانا من خلالهما. يرون حس الدعابة والمرح الذي كانت تمتاز بهما، وأسلوبها المرن والسهل للتواصل مع الناس. إنها تستطيع اﻵن أن تتذكر ديانا بحب بالغ ﻷن، بفضل اﻷميرة، مستقبل الملكية مرهون بين يدي ولديها المحبوبان." ريتشارد كاي، صحفي وصديق مقرب من اﻷميرة الراحلة