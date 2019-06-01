El choque entre Diana y la reina Isabel por la crianza de William y Harry
La soberana creía que debía usar a más criadas.
La relación entre Diana de Gales y la reina Isabel I terminó hundida en un abismo de indiferencia y rencor. Pero no siempre fue así. Cuando Diana apareció en el radar del príncipe Carlos, la monarca dio su visto bueno por el origen de la joven.
Expertos sobre la corona británica afirman que Isabel I siempre trató de protegerla. Ello porque sabía que era víctima de las infidelidades de su hijo mayor. A la reina le preocupaban sus nietos William y Harry, no quería que sufrieran aunque no estuviera de acuerdo en la crianza que Lady Di les procuraba.
About Diana: "As The Queen approaches her 90th birthday [written in 2016], she would look back on Diana with a certain gratitude. She would never say now that Diana hasn't contributed to the family. She sees how much Diana radiates out of William and Harry and the effect they have on ordinary people. It is Diana that they see. That sense of fun, that easy way with people. She can even look back on Diana almost with a certain fondness, because, thanks to the princess, the future of the monarchy is set to be in popular hands." Richard Key, a journalist and a close friend of the princess ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "بينما يقترب موعد احتفال الملكة بعيد ميلادها التسعين [كتب المقال في عام 2016]، فإنها سوف تتذكر ديانا بشيء من الامتنان والعرفان. ولن تقول اﻵن أبدا بأن ديانا لم تساهم في حماية العائلة المالكة. إنها تدرك كيف تشع روح ديانا كلما نظرت إلى ويليام وهاري، ومدى تأثر عامة الشعب بهما؛ ﻷنهم ببساطة يرون ديانا من خلالهما. يرون حس الدعابة والمرح الذي كانت تمتاز بهما، وأسلوبها المرن والسهل للتواصل مع الناس. إنها تستطيع اﻵن أن تتذكر ديانا بحب بالغ ﻷن، بفضل اﻷميرة، مستقبل الملكية مرهون بين يدي ولديها المحبوبان." ريتشارد كاي، صحفي وصديق مقرب من اﻷميرة الراحلة
Súper mamá
La ausencia de su madre durante la infancia marcó para siempre a Diana, quien se empeñó en atender personalmente a sus hijos. Ella trató por todos los medios brindarles una niñez relativamente normal, lo que provocó roces con la Reina de Inglaterra.
Según Andrew Morton, biógrafo de Diana, la Princesa de Gales asumió la maternidad como una tarea amorosa y eso le gusto a Carlos, quien había sido criado por una sucesión de niñeras. Es por ello, que Isabel I le reclamara: “No entiendo por qué Diana tiene que hacer esto. Hay millones de criadas”.
About Diana: "Diana's hands-on mothering, given her position and workload, was in sharp relief to the way her husband, Prince Charles, had been raised by a succession of nannies. Diana took over the mothering herself, causing the Queen to exclaim: 'I don't understand why Diana has to do this. There are millions of housemaids around.'" Andrew Morton, a royal biographer ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "إن نهج ديانا التربوي واﻷمومي، على الرغم من مكانتها الاجتماعية والضغوطات التي تفرضها واجبات الحياة الملكية عليها، كانت مغايرة بشكل كبير عن النهج التربوي الذي اعتاد عليه زوجها اﻷمير تشارلز؛ الذي تربى على أيدي قائمة طويلة ودائمة التغيير من المربيات. أشرفت ديانا على تربية ولديها بنفسها وعلى ممارسة دورها كأم، لدرجة تسببت فيها بإغضاب الملكة التي صرخت مرة بالقول: 'لا أفهم لماذا تصر ديانا على فعل هذا اﻷمر بنفسها. فهناك الملايين من الخدم والمربيات من حولنا.'" آندرو مورتن، كاتب متخصص في كتابة السير الذاتية للشخصيات الملكية
Pendiente de todo
Una anécdota revelada por la chef de Carlos y Diana, desde 1989 a 2000, pone de manifiesto la atención que recibían los príncipes William y Harry de su madre. El más pequeño le pidió un trozo de tarta, pero la cocinera le dijo que debía tener el permiso de su madre para dársela.
Minutos más tarde, Harry regresó con una nota: “Mamá dice que está bien”. La chef Carolyn Robb guardó el papel, que considera una prueba del inmenso amor de Lady Di por sus pequeños.
About Diana: "[Swipe] Harry loved treacle tart when he was tiny. One morning, he came into the kitchen before breakfast and asked for one. I said: 'I think you best check with Mummy.' So off he went, scampering back a few minutes later with a note Princess Diana had written: 'Mummy says it's okay.' I have always treasured this wonderful little note. Diana loved those boys, they were her priority." Carolyn Robb, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's royal chef from 1989 to 2000 ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "[اسحب الصور من اليمين] كان هاري يعشق تناول عجينة التارت التقليدية المحشوة بالكريما والدبس عندما كان صغيرا. في صباح إحدى اﻷيام، دخل إلى المطبخ قبل موعد تقديم طعام الفطور وطلب تناولها. فقلت له: 'أعتقد أنه من اﻷفضل أن تستأذن من والدتك.' فذهب إليها ثم عاد مسرعا بعد عدة دقائق وهو يحمل ملحوظة خطية كتبت فيها اﻷميرة ديانا: 'ماما تقول حسنا.' ومنذ ذلك الوقت، احتفظت بتلك الملحوظة الخطية الصغيرة والرائعة. أحبت ديانا هؤلاء اﻷولاد حبا جما. لقد كانا من أهم أولوياتها." كارولاين روب، الطاهية الملكية الخاصة باﻷمير تشارلز واﻷميرة ديانا من عام 1989 حتى عام 2000
