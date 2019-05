Caminaba 9 kilómetros para llegar a su trabajo y recibió un inesperado regalo

View this post on Instagram

Anita Singleton starts up a white Chevrolet as she decides if she wants a white car or a red car at Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell, La., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Walmart cashier Anita Singleton walked 6 miles to work when she couldn't get a ride until Slidell police officer Bradley Peck picked her up while she was talking and drove her the rest of the way to work. Dealership owner Matthew Bowers heard about Singleton and bought her a car.⠀ Check the link in the bio for more about Anita Singleton. ⠀ Photo by Sophia Germer. (@sophiagermer ) ⠀ .⠀ #chevrolet #freecar #anitasingleton #walmartemployee #goodeeds #slidellpolice #car #amazingpeople #helpful #peoplehelpingpeople #niceact #benice