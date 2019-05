Palacio de Buckingham busca quien maneje redes sociales de la reina Isabel, el sueldo te sorprenderá

View this post on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II hosted yesterday evening a dinner in honour of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community in Oak Room of Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Princess Zahra Aga Khan, Princess Salwa Aga Khan, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attended the dinner at Windsor Castle 👑 (swipe for more ➡️) . #queenelizabeth #thequeen #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #royals #royalfamily #instaroyals #famigliereali #karimagakhan #zahraagakhan #shiaismaili #reinaisabel