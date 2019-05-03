Muchas mujeres han comenzado a maquillarse antes de dar a luz para estar perfectas en Instagram
Cada día más mujeres de entre 18 y 31 años buscan lucir perfectas.
Los partos no son nada fáciles ni mucho menos son esplendorosos. Nadie puede lucir hermosa mientras están dando a luz una nueva vida. Es doloroso, es cansado, y simplemente, no es nada estético.
En estos momentos, normalmente, las mujeres se concentran en la felicidad del nuevo integrante a la familia y a recuperarse. Sin embargo, en esta época el aspecto, las redes sociales, y la forma en la que grabamos cada momento de nuestra vida es nuestra realidad.
Tanto así que las nuevas mamás están maquillándose antes del parto para lucir perfectas. De acuerdo con el portal Mirror, en Inglaterra, el 88% de mujeres de entre 18 y 31 años han llevado al hospital su kit completo de maquillaje.
¡Todo incluido! Iluminadores, pestañas postizas, y mucho maquillaje. Sobretodo cuando son vloggers, ellas se esfuerzan por estar impecables hasta en el parto. Así logran estar "frescas" antes y después del parto.
Muchas madres comentan que este tipo de rituales les permite estar más tranquilas, lo cual está perfecto. Lo preocupante es que las exigencias sociales son tantas que no te permiten flaquear ni un minuto, y te hacen creer que no puedes tener imperfecciones en ningún momento.
Asimismo, a veces estamos tan preocupados por complacer a nuestros seguidores que nos olvidamos de vivir el momento. Estas hermosas mujeres muestran cómo se prepararon para el parto y abrieron el debate en redes sociales.
Aunque muchos las criticaron, otros las apoyaron totalmente. ¿Tú qué opinas?
