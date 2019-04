Chica deja a su novio y se embarca en un viaje alrededor de Australia con un completo y guapo desconocido

View this post on Instagram

After 6 weeks @travelloapp’s Ultimate Aus road trip has finally come to an end. This was the trip of a lifetime, and its crazy to look back at some of these pics and think how much we saw of Australia when we were complete strangers only a month and a half ago. I am so grateful for everyone involved in this, as it wasn’t just the landscapes but the people along the way that made this trip so special. This is something I will remember for the rest of my life, and I can’t thank Sam and the rest of the team from @travelloapp enough for giving us this opportunity. What a great way to see my backyard of Australia, and what a great way to make a friend for life. Nat was amazing to roadtrip with and I consider myself very lucky for having her there to share it all with. There wasn’t a day where I didn’t laugh because of her. I will see her again some time soon I’m sure. For now though, I’m going to keep on posting pics from this trip as there is still so much to share. If you followed along, thank you 🙏🏻 Cheers to the ultimate Aussie adventure. . 📍: East Coast Australia . . . @jucyworld @yhaaustralia @worldnomads @noexpiry #ultimateoz #jucyworld #jucyturns10 #yhaoz #worldnomads #noexpiry #seeaustralia #thisisqueensland #visitnsw #australia #mates #travel #adventure #roadtrip