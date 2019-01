VIDEO: Gimnasta sorprende con una rutina de acrobacias y baile al ritmo de Michal Jakcson y hace explotar las redes

View this post on Instagram

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, during a NCAA match scored a perfect “10”, on January 4, 2019. She recently had been writing about people body shaming her after she was in a car accident. . . Follow IG: @moderncelltech . . #stopbodyshame #katelynOhashi #perfect10 #gymnastics #technecessities #cellphoneacessories #marblecases #cellphonecase #iphonecase #androidcase #lightningusbcable #stylus #bossgirls #bossboomerbabes #womenempowerment