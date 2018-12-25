FOTOS: Conoce a la "abuela más hermosa del mundo" que ha conquistado las redes
Conoce a la abuela más hermosa y coqueta del mundo
Todas queremos llegar a los 50 luciendo hermosas y con un cuerpo escultural, y esto lo ha logrado Jacqueline Berrido Pizarro, la abuela que ha sido catalogada como la “más hermosa del mundo”.
While strolling around with my granddaughters 💞You don’t get into amazing shape by drinking moderate amounts of alcohol, eating moderate amounts of junk food, and exercising moderately a couple times a week. (As You don’t become a billionaire by working 40 hours a week). Extreme results require extreme efforts. Read more on my blog now. Follow the link in my Bio or through my IG stories 💞💋 #lovegetsloveinreturn #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #bethebestversionofyourself #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Esta mujer luce como de 20 años, y no tiene nada que envidiarle a cualquier modelo. Y es que gracias a su rigurosa rutina alimentaria y entrenamiento físico, Jacqueline se mantiene en forma.
Still time to partecipate to my Christmas Glamour GIVEAWAY ❤️ ✨✨🌹WIN, ENTER NOW🌹🌹🌹 gorgeous dress from the picture from 6 days ago. Ill make it so easy for you. In order to ENTER TO WIN you just must: 1. Follow @realfashionist 2. Follow @boutiquecholpon on Instagram 3. In the comments Bellow just tag 2 friends who would also love to win. – Anyone who doesn't follows @realfashionist and the @boutiquecholpon accounts on Instagram are disqualified from the contest. The contest will take 1 week and I will choose random one of you. The Winner will be announced on 4th December 2018. Time: 22:30 CET time zone. On that same post, from 6 days ago, the name of the winner will appear in the first line. Love you my beautiful divine souls and wish you all good luck #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #influencetheworld #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
A través de su Instagram, donde ya cuenta con casi 500 mil seguidores, la mujer muestra impactantes imágenes de su físico y ha conmocionado las redes.
La foto que más ha sorprendido es una donde sale en bikini, dejando al descubierto su escultural figura.
Is it possible?? Last day on @samsarabeach ???! Gallipoli without @samsarabeach in the future??!!! I ’m preparing the next post that will be published on Sunday on my web site. Follow the link through my Bio to read more.. Ask me all you wish to know, below in the comment section, regarding beauty care and I’ll try to answer on all your questions. 💋💞💞 #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #samsaraneverclose #lovegetsloveinreturn #love #salento #gallipoli #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
En sus redes también muestra su divertida vida, que se parece mucho a la de una celebridad del mundo del espectáculo.
True change starts at the end of a comfort zone! I exercise since I was 10 years old. 🏋🏻♀️🏊🏻♀️⛹🏼♀️🤸🏼♂️💃🏻 For me it's a part of daily routine, as washing my teeth. I'm taking a good care of my body. .. It's a vehicle for my soul. 🙂 That's all philosophy. I don’t eat refined sugars or flour, or any foods that have had pesticides sprayed on them. … but since long time ago.. since the time, when dieting was not fashion too. 🙂 Stay happy. Be optimist. Don't forget to moisturize 🙂 simple as that If you believe it's impossible you will finish where I started. Love you my beautiful divine souls ❤️ just the way you are 😽💋 #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #love #rememberstefan👼🏼 #myangel #nofasterthanlife
También ha mostrado videos en los que aparece bailando, y deja ver que es una gran bailarina.
Happy Sunday my beauties 💋💞 .🎁🎁🎁Another Christmas Glamour GIVEAWAY ❤️ My gorgeous dress from the picture ✨✨🌹WIN, ENTER NOW🌹🌹🌹 Ill make it so easy for you. In order to ENTER TO WIN you must: 1. Follow @realfashionist 2. Follow @vjollca_llapashtica on Instagram 3. In the comments bellow just tag 2 friends who would also love to win. – Anyone who doesn't follows @realfashionist and the @vjollca_llapashtica accounts on the Instagram are disqualified from the contest. The contest will take just 4 days and I will choose random one of you. The Winner will be announced on 27th December 2018. Time: 22:30 CET time zone. On this same post the name of the winner will appear in the first line. Love you my beautiful divine souls and wish you all good luck #grandmotherthatlovesfashion ❤️ 🎁🎁🎁 Выиграй это нереальное платье. Рождественский гламурный гив эвей. Для того чтобы учавствовать в гиве тебе всего лишь необходимо: 1. Подпишись на @realfashionist 2. Подпишись на @vjollca_llapashtica 3. В комментариях под этим фото отмечай двоих друзей . Все кто не подпишется на вышеупомянутые аккаунты будет дисквалифицирован. Гив будет длится неделю и я рандомно выберу одного из вас. Победителя я оглашу 27 декабря 2018 в 22.30 по среднеевропейскому времени. В это же время вы увидите имя победителя 💞 Люблю вас мои дорогие и желаю всем удачи! #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #puglia #salento #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
En cada foto que publica le llueven los halagos. "Que hermosa es", "ya quisiera llegar así a esa edad", "quiero ser una abuela sexy como ella", "no tiene nada que envidiarle a una mujer de 20 años".
Además, también ha mostrado a sus hermosas nietas, quienes son igual de coquetas que ella.
We just woke up like this in @fairmontquasaristanbul 🎈🎈🎈🎈 Ready for the @inflowsummits 🎈 #Inflowglobal2018 #MyIstanbul #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #istanbul #turkey #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife