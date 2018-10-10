¡No apto para cardíacos! Escalofriante video de pareja que se casó a más de 100 metros de altura revoluciona las redes

View this post on Instagram

In light of the last video I posted getting so much attention of @sketchyandylewis ‘dropping the rings’, I’m here to set the record straight: IT WAS A PRANK! 😛 We knew he was going to pretend to drop our rings because he kept joking about it during rehearsal, but we also knew that he had our real rings attached to a carabiner on a string around his wrist. So we just thought he was going to do a little fake out to mess with the crowd. But of course he had to go above and beyond 😂👏. He pulled out a quicklink with some washers on it, and dropped that through the net. (Don’t worry! We didn’t litter. All gear was retrieved from the bottom of the cliff by rappelling into the canyon.) Even though I knew our real rings weren't even made of metal, it still sounded and looked so real that I got worried for a minute. I think everyone on the net and in the crowd briefly thought the worst haha. The rings we exchanged on the net can be seen in the pictures above. (Zoom in to see them better.) I made tiny soft shackles out of 7/64” amsteel for our rings, specifically to exchange on the net so we wouldn't have to worry about dropping them. Soft shackles are pieces of gear that we use in rigging our highlines, but they are normally a lot bigger. I thought it would be fun to repurpose them and make rings, boutonnières, and bouquets out of them since the button knot kind of simultaneously looks like a diamond and a flower. I also loved that it was a very literal "tying of the knot". 📸: @thehearnes