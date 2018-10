Científico indonesio crea bolsa plástica biodegradable a base de yuca

View this post on Instagram

Time keeps on moving, honorary Pak @Jokowi. July 3rd is World's Plastic Bag Free Day – hopefully you're setting up a move that will make all of us proud. Share and comment if you think IT IS TIME for our President to make a new regulation for Indonesia's single-use plastic consumption 🙏 . #iamnotplastic #AvaniEco #indonesiahijau #bebassampah2020 #bebassampah #bebassampahid #jktbebassampah