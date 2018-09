¡Insólito! Autora de libro "Cómo asesinar a tu marido" siguió sus propios consejos y mató a su esposo

View this post on Instagram

Novelist who wrote How To Murder Your Husband charged with murdering husband #Brophy, #NancyCramptonBrophy, https://is.gd/Mlv8pf, A novelist who wrote about how she plots her books titled How To Murder Your Husband has been charged with murdering her husband. Nancy Crampton-Brophy allegedly shot her husband of 27 years, Daniel, 63, dead in June. She was arrested on suspicion of murder on September 5, though cops in her