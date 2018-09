Este signo del zodiaco da más de lo que recibe cuando se enamora

i see the love in your eyes. // Photo by @emimassmeremotions 💫 Tag us in your favorite couple pics to get featured! Btw, have you already downloaded our FREE Lightroom Preset? Try it now! Link via profile! We are a community for photographers who like to photograph real and authentic moments between two people in love! It's about inspiration, networking and support! #belovedstories

A post shared by BELOVED STORIES COMMUNITY (@belovedstories) on Aug 24, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT