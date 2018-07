¡Conmovedor! Recordamos a Anna Paquin quien ganó un Óscar con tan solo 11 años

Kicking off my 36th birthday in style with a fun partner WOD, courtesy of the impossibly badass @emilybridgers , for @stephenmoyer and me this morning at @cfterminus (thanks for my balloon Emily, goes perfectly with the unicorn headband from my babes!) #36 #birthdaygirl #birthdaywod #loveyourage #strongisbeautiful #crossfit #crossfitforlife

A post shared by Anna Hélène Paquin (@_annapaquin) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:22am PDT