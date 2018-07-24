Un amigo de Meghan Markle asegura que la enfermedad de su padre es un invento
Un amigo cercano a Meghan Markle contó a The Daily Mail que Thomas Markle no se sometió a una cirugía de corazón, todo fue una historia creada para proteger a la duquesa.
El padre de Meghan Markle, no para de hablar con los medios asegurando que no tiene comunicación alguna con su hija. Una fuente cercana a la duquesa asegura que la historia de la cirugia de Thomas Markle que le impedía ir a la boda de su hija fue un invento.
Thomas Markle ha acaparado la atención de los medios de comunicación en días recientes al decir que es imposible contactar a su hija.
Daddy's little girl ❤️ – A father and daughter's relationship is always more special than any other. Sadly, Meghan's dad will not be able to attend the biggest day of her life because of health issues although his blessings will always be there with her.
El hombre de 73 años ha ganado simpatía de la gente tras declarar públicamente que su único deseo es poder hablar con Meghan.
"I'd Like To Be A Part Of History" Meghan Markle's Father Says He Wants To Go To His Daughter's Wedding Despite Being Back In Hospital. #ThomasMarkle Sr. pulled out of the royal wedding yesterday, saying he didn't want to embarrass his daughter any further after it came out that he had staged paparazzi photos for money. But he backtracked today after his daughter begged him to change his mind and walk her down the aisle. The 73 year old told TMZ that Meghan tried calling him on Monday, but he wasn't near his phone. She later sent a text saying she loved him and was concerned about his health. Mr Markle said: "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history." However, he said his attendance depends on if doctors will allow him to make the trip after suffering a heart attack a week ago and now experiencing severe chest pains.
Pero recientemente, una fuente cercana a la duquesa contó a The Daily Mail que nadie debería sentir lástima por Thomas. El hombre asegura que incluso la operación que impedía que acompañara a Meghan al altar nunca sucedió.
Según la fuente, el padre de la duquesa "Tenía que encontrar una buena razón para no asistir a su boda y evitar toda vergüenza después de que las fotografías en escena se hicieran públicas" , explicó.
El informante se refiere a las imágenes que Thomas Markle confesó había vendido a los tabloides británicos pocos días antes de la boda real.
" Ahora todos sienten lástima por él. No deberían. Él trajo esto sobre sí mismo y si realmente estaba enfermo, Meghan habría hecho un esfuerzo para visitarlo. No sientan pena por él. En todo caso, sientan pena por Meghan", agregó la fuente.
Samantha Markle, la hermana de Meghan también agregó más leña al fuego publicando varios tweets donde reclama a la duquesa que si su padre muere será su culpa.