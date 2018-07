Avión privado donde viajaba Shakira a Barcelona falló en pleno vuelo

-Well Shak, What is that you do so well in life and no one else does it better? -Shak: Better ask this to my husband😂😂💜🔝 HAHAHA #shakira #shakiradivina @shakira #by @shakira_1988

A post shared by SHAKIRA (@shakiradivina) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:30am PDT