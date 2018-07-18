Meghan y Harry recordaron a la princesa Diana durante su tributo a Nelson Mandela

👑 #news The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Their Royal Highnesses will listen to speeches by Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee, and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of Southbank Centre, before joining those present in celebrating the official opening of the exhibition that will launch two days ahead of Southbank Centre's Africa Utopia festival (19th – 22nd July). . . This exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918 – 2013) and marks the centenary of his birth. It provides insight into Mandela’s journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa’s violent and oppressive apartheid system. The exhibition is jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . The exhibition is based around six themes (Character, Comrade, Leader, Prisoner, Negotiator, Statesman), and is made up of information and photo panels, along with films and archive items from different periods of Nelson Mandela's life. Their Royal Highnesses will tour the exhibition and at each themed panel will meet people associated with the exhibition and with Mandela's work including Andrew Mlangeni, who stood as an accused on charges of sabotage against the then apartheid government during the Rivonia Trials in 1938, and spent 26 years imprisoned on Robben Island. ………………………………………………………. Thembi Tambo, the South Africa High Commissioner to the UK and daughter of anti-apartheid politician Oliver Tambo, who was a close colleague of Mandela's, will also be present. The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition will run at Southbank Centre from 17th July to 19th August. https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/129236-nelson-mandela-centenary-exhibition-2018-2018

A post shared by 🇺🇸 Meghan &Harry 🇬🇧supporters (@harry_meghan_updates) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:04am PDT