Meghan y Harry recordaron a la princesa Diana durante su tributo a Nelson Mandela
Meghan y el príncipe Harry acudieron este martes a la exposición que conmemoró el centenario del nacimiento de Nelson Mandela.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, acudieron este martes a la exposición que conmemoró el centenario del nacimiento de Nelson Mandela en el Southbank Centre de Londres.
👑 #news The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Their Royal Highnesses will listen to speeches by Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee, and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of Southbank Centre, before joining those present in celebrating the official opening of the exhibition that will launch two days ahead of Southbank Centre's Africa Utopia festival (19th – 22nd July). . . This exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918 – 2013) and marks the centenary of his birth. It provides insight into Mandela’s journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa’s violent and oppressive apartheid system. The exhibition is jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . The exhibition is based around six themes (Character, Comrade, Leader, Prisoner, Negotiator, Statesman), and is made up of information and photo panels, along with films and archive items from different periods of Nelson Mandela's life. Their Royal Highnesses will tour the exhibition and at each themed panel will meet people associated with the exhibition and with Mandela's work including Andrew Mlangeni, who stood as an accused on charges of sabotage against the then apartheid government during the Rivonia Trials in 1938, and spent 26 years imprisoned on Robben Island. ………………………………………………………. Thembi Tambo, the South Africa High Commissioner to the UK and daughter of anti-apartheid politician Oliver Tambo, who was a close colleague of Mandela's, will also be present. The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition will run at Southbank Centre from 17th July to 19th August. https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/129236-nelson-mandela-centenary-exhibition-2018-2018
La famosa pareja llegó a la plaza que se encuentra por fuera del recinto entre una gran expectación y una vez dentro fueron recibidos por las voces del coro Ubunye reunidas por el Southern Africa Trust especialmente para la ocasión, una actuación que los Duques han escuchado al lado de Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, nieta de Nelson Mandela.
Luego, los duques recorrieron el Queen Elizabeth Hall para disfrutar de una exposición que narró la vida y lucha de Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), un largo viaje que comenzó en su juventud y que terminó con la conquista de la libertad.
El político sudafricano, que estuvo encarcelado durante 27 años, inspiró un movimiento internacional en contra del sistema opresivo del apartheid y es de una de las figuras claves del siglo XX.
De esta manera se reencontraron con el enorme legado del político, filántropo y activista sudafricano al que Diana de Gales tanto admiró.
Así se conocieron la princesa Diana y Mandela
Nelson Mandela y Diana de Gales se conocieron en 1997, seis meses antes de que la princesa muriera. En ese año, el último en la vida de Diana que comenzó en agosto de 1996 con la firma de su divorcio de Carlos de Inglaterra y terminó en agosto de 1997 con su fallecimiento en un accidente de coche en París, la Princesa había visitado Angola para promover la eliminación de minas antipersona y dos meses después regresaría a África para encontrase en Ciudad de Cabo con el entonces Presidente de la República de Sudáfrica. Un encuentro que daría la vuelta al mundo.
Princess Diana fulfilled a long-held personal ambition by meeting Nelson Mandela at his holiday home in South Africa on March 17, 1997. Diana was visiting the country privately to see her brother, Charles Spencer. After an hour long meeting in which he praised the Princess for her work with AIDS charities worldwide, the two posed for photos. The President was equally effusive in meeting her as he said, “It’s not often that I meet princesses. I am still trembling.” #flashback
A pesar de su delicado estado de salud, el político viajó al Reino Unido en el año 2002 para participar en una conferencia organizada por la Fundación en Memoria de Diana Princesa de Gales, en Londres, viaje que aprovechó para visitar su tumba en Althorop, en donde depositó una corona de flores blancas.
“Me quedé hundido cuando me enteré de su muerte, por eso el hecho de estar aquí hoy, diciéndole adiós, es para mí algo muy significativo y que nunca olvidaré. Ella me produjo una impresión tremenda y es así como hoy la recuerdo”, afirmó entonces Mandela.
