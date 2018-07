¡Hermosa! Meghan vuelve a los tonos nude y adapta un clásico de la moda para el verano

Thought trench coats weren’t for summer? The Duchess of Sussex proved otherwise today in this sleeveless number by @Nonie.Official. See all the pictures from the latest royal outing on Buro247.me now. Link in bio and story. #Buro247 #DuchessOfSussex #MeghanMarkle #MeghanMarkleStyle

A post shared by Buro 24/7 Middle East (@buro247me) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:11am PDT