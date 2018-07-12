El error de Meghan con su ropa interior por el que recibió fuertes críticas

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (born Rachel Meghan Markle; ), is an American-born member of the British Royal Family and a former film and television actress. Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, and is of mixed-race heritage. During her studies at Northwestern University, she began playing small roles in American television series and films. From 2011 to 2017, she played her best-known role, Rachel Zane, on the American legal drama series Suits. As an outspoken feminist, Markle has addressed issues of gender inequality and her lifestyle website, The Tig, featured a column profiling influential women. Her humanitarian work in the 2010s saw her represent international charity organizations. She has also received recognition for her fashion and style, releasing a line of clothing in 2016. Source: Wikipedia #womancrushwednesday #womancrush #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklefans #style #charisma #graceful #beautywithbrains #genderinequality

