El error de Meghan con su ropa interior por el que recibió fuertes críticas
La Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, fue duramente criticada por este error.
La Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha impactado en sus últimas apariciones con los looks que ha usado, pues la han hecho lucir fantástica y hermosa, un ejemplo de la moda.
Sin embargo, la esposa del príncipe Harry ha recibido críticas por su ropa interior, ya que muchos aseguran que su ropa íntima se marca demasiado con los vestidos que luce y le restan perfección.
El sostén de la duquesa parece ser demasiado grueso, ya que se puede ver a través de la tela de sus vestidos.
Este hecho ha desatado las comparaciones entre ella y la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, pues aseguran que ella nunca ha tenido un error o desliz de este tipo.
La duquesa de Cambridge, suele utilizar trajes y vestidos que van muy acorde a cada evento en el que participa y nunca ha sido acusada de dejar ver su ropa interior.
Muchos siguen prefiriendo a Middleton, ya que consideran que su estilo es mucho más discreto y pulcro.
A pesar de esto, la duquesa de Sussez sigue triunfando con cada uno de sus atuendos y se ha ganado el cariño del público poco a poco. Incluso, se dice que es la favorita de la reina Isabel.
