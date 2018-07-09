¿Quién es la futura esposa de Justin Bieber? Conoce a Hailey Baldwin
La noticia del reciente compromiso de Justin Bieber ha puesto de moda el nombre de su prometida Hailey Baldwin, te contamos todo sobre esta chica.
El cantante Justin Bieber ha crecido frente a las cámaras desde los días en que cantaba "Baby" siendo apenas un niño. Hace pocos días se dio a conocer la noticia de su compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin y desde ese momento todos quieren saber quien es la afortunada que le robó el corazón al famoso rubio.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Hailey Rhode Baldwin nació el 22 de noviembre de 1996, sus padres son el actor Stephen Baldwin y Kennya Deodato Baldwin, desde muy pequeña su padre la llevaba a eventos y alfombras rojas, asi que estar rodeada de la prensa no es ajeno para ella.
No es de extrañar que la pequeña tuviera que recibir clases en su hogar, debido a la fama de su familia que inlcuye al veterano actor Alec Baldwin. A los 5 años Hailey comenzó a bailar, además le gusta actuar y le encantan los musicales de Broadway.
La jovencita que creció rodeada del A List de Hollywood, es fanática de Beyonce y admira a Leonardo Di Caprio con quien se ha mostrado en sus redes sociales, además es una de las amigas más cercanas de la modelo y estrella de reality, Kendall Jenner.
Su belleza y actitud la han llevado a protagonizar las portadas de las revistas "Love", "Wonderland" y una campaña de Topshop.
A sus 21 años, Hailey parece haber encontrado el amor en Justin Bieber de 24 años y acaba así con la esperanza de muchos fans de verlo caminar al altar con su novia de larga data, la también cantante Selena Gómez.