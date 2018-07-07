La verdadera razón por la que el príncipe Harry no tomó la mano de Meghan
Existe una razón por la que el príncipe Harry no tomó la mano de su esposa Meghan y aquí te lo contamos.
La semana pasada los Duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan se unieron a la reina Isabel II en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios Queen’s Young Leaders. Al finalizar la ceremonia de inmediato se volvió viral un hecho que ocurrió en el evento.
Y es que circuló un video en el que se ve Meghan trató de tomar la mano del príncipe Harry y sostenerla, pero su esposo la ignoró y por el contrario, juntó sus brazos, lo que desató los rumores de inmediato en redes sociales.
Pero, hay una razón para esto. Según contó a Daily Mail el experto en etiqueta William Hanson es posible que el príncipe Harry no tenga intención de tomar la mano de Meghan en público para que ella adquiera más seguridad en sí misma, además eso los hace parecer más profesionales.
"Probablemente, el príncipe Harry sintió menos necesidad de sostener la mano de Meghan, dado que la duquesa parece tener mucha más confianza y seguridad en su nuevo papel, por lo que necesita menos apoyo emocional y físico de su ahora esposo", señaló Hanson, uno de los más reconocidos árbitros de etiqueta y protocolo que hay en Reino Unido.
Además, aclaró que "las demostraciones públicas de afecto, como tomarse de la mano, pueden aceptarse en situaciones privadas y en ámbitos meramente sociales, pero cuando están en público, Harry y Meghan están cumpliendo con asuntos oficiales y, por lo tanto, no se considera un comportamiento profesional”.
