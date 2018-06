Angelina Jolie contraataca: Es “deplorable” la “imagen engañosa” de divorcio con Brad Pitt

Here's what the Jolie-Pitt kids look like now . Cambodian born Maddox, 16, the eldest of the siblings, aspires to work in the film industry. He worked behind the scenes as a trainee on 2015's By the Sea, was an executive producer on Angelina's directorial effort and First They Killed My Father (2017). – Of all the Jolie-Pitt kids, Pax, 14, who was adopted from Vietnam in 2007, has reportedly struggled to adapt to life under the spotlight. He often avoids the paparazzi. Just like her eldest brother, Zahara, 13, helped out on her mom’s movies – she voiced one of the characters in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), in which Angelina plays Tigress. 11-year-old Shiloh has apparently asked her parents to call her John as she identifies as male, The Sun reports. In 2010 Angie spoke to Vanity Fair, saying Shiloh wants to be a boy and sees herself as “one of the brothers”. . Knox and Vivienne (9) . Vivienne’s middle name, Marcheline, is a tribute to Angie’s mother, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007, while Knox is named after Brad’s grandfather. Knox’s second name, Leon, comes from Angie’s great-great grandfather. Vivienne played Princess Aurora as a five-year-old in Maleficent (2014) as she was the only child who wasn’t scared of Angie in her horned costume. #angelinajolie #bradpitt #joliepittkids #family #akoredeonline

