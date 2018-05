Rachel Meghan Markle: la verdadera historia detrás de la Novia Real

The depth of the love of parents for their child cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for their child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. #MeghanMarkle #doriaragland #thomasmarkle #family #love #americanprincess #britishroyalfamily #britishroyalty #kensingtonroyal #princeharry #royalwedding

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle_hd) on May 4, 2018 at 12:53am PDT