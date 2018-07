De vestido o pantalón Meghan se convierte en un referente de moda y buen gusto en su primera gira como esposa de Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Aras an Uactharain to meet with the President Michael D. Higgins Meghan wearing : Dress @roland_mouret Bag @fendi Pumps @paulandrew (Pre-Spring 2019) Earrings @birks #meghanmarkle #royalwedding#princeharry #royalfamily #selenagomez #jessicaalba #goldenglobes #style#fashion#dress

