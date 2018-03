El 'feo' y polémico estilo de Salma Hayek cuesta millones de dólares

The stunning @salmahayek arrived on the red carpet wearing more than $4.2 million worth of #HarryWinston #Diamonds, including the Mrs. Winston #Diamond Earrings weighing a total of 27.5 carats. #JewelerToTheStars #Oscars

A post shared by Harry Winston (@harrywinston) on Mar 4, 2018 at 4:46pm PST